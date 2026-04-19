Thousands of students across Uttarakhand are awaiting their academic results as the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) prepares to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination scores. While the board has not yet confirmed the exact hour of the release, officials indicate the results will be available on the department’s official websites in the coming days, following the completion of the evaluation process.
Where to Access Scorecards
Once the results are officially declared, students can access their digital marksheets through the board's primary portals: uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. Due to the high volume of traffic expected on the day of the announcement, the board typically provides multiple links to ensure the servers remain stable.
To check their performance, students will need to enter their roll number and the security captcha provided on the login page. The online result will serve as a provisional marksheet, with original certificates being distributed through respective schools at a later date. UP Board Result 2026 Date: Class 10, 12 Results Likely Between April 25-28, Know Steps To Check Scorecards.
Step-by-Step Download Process
The UBSE has streamlined the process for students to retrieve their scores. To check results, candidates should:
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Visit the official UBSE results website.
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Select the link for either the "High School" (Class 10) or "Intermediate" (Class 12) examination results.
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Input the required credentials, including the board roll number.
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View and download the digital scorecard for future reference.
In addition to the official websites, the board often provides an SMS-based service for students in areas with limited internet connectivity, allowing them to receive their marks via text message. CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared: How To Calculate Percentage From CGPA.
Performance Trends and Context
The 2026 examinations were conducted in March across hundreds of centers throughout the state. Last year, the Uttarakhand Board recorded a steady pass percentage, and educators are looking to see if the upward trend in performance continues this year, particularly in core subjects like Mathematics and Science.
Historically, the UBSE releases the Class 10 and 12 results simultaneously during a press conference held at the board's headquarters in Ramnagar. During this briefing, officials usually announce the names of the state toppers and provide a statistical breakdown of pass rates by district and gender.
Next Steps for Students
Following the announcement, students who are dissatisfied with their marks will have a specific window to apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny of their answer scripts. Furthermore, the board will announce dates for compartment exams, providing an opportunity for students who failed to secure passing marks in one or two subjects to clear their boards within the same academic year.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).