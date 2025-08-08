New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The INDIA bloc MPs protested in the Parliament premises against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. They held a banner that read" SIR: silent invisible rigging." They also raised slogans alleging "vote theft."

Since the start of the current Monsoon Session, both Houses of Parliament have seen protests over the SIR.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked why the Election Commission of India is not providing the voter list.

" As per the petition, an affidavit can be submitted within 30 days, but no action will be taken. Why are they asking for the affidavit? If there is an intentional mistake, then you should investigate it. Why are you not providing us with the voter list? Why are you not investigating?... Do they even understand how crucial each voter is in the Vidhan Sabha elections? By removing nearly 1 lakh voters, they can clearly decide who wins," she told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday yet again said that not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party regarding the draft electoral rolls in Bihar.

It has been over a week since the EC asked to submit claims and objections to rectify any errors in the draft electoral roll of Bihar, which was published on August 1.

The Election Commission has been repeatedly asserting that no eligible elector will be left out and no ineligible elector will be included in the final electoral roll of Bihar.

