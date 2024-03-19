India News | India Committed to Combating Piracy, Terrorism in Indian Ocean Region: PM Modi

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev thanked him for Indian Navy rescuing his country's ship and crew.

Agency News PTI| Mar 19, 2024 09:00 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | India Committed to Combating Piracy, Terrorism in Indian Ocean Region: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev thanked him for Indian Navy rescuing his country's ship and crew.

Radev had posted on X, "My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of India Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship "Ruen" and its crew, including seven Bulgarian citizens."

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

In his reply, Modi said he appreciates the message.

"We are happy that seven Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region," He added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Delay in Lunch in Sitapur District, Later Dies By Suicide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
India News | India Committed to Combating Piracy, Terrorism in Indian Ocean Region: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev thanked him for Indian Navy rescuing his country's ship and crew.

Radev had posted on X, "My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of India Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship "Ruen" and its crew, including seven Bulgarian citizens."

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

In his reply, Modi said he appreciates the message.

"We are happy that seven Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region," He added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Delay in Lunch in Sitapur District, Later Dies By Suicide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Nowruz
200K+ searches
Bihar Board Result
5K+ searches
Veer savarkar randeep hooda
5K+ searches
Today's Trends

Dol Purnima 2024 Greetings, Wishes and Radha-Krishna Photos: Share Messages, HD Pictures, Wallpapers, Quotes and GIFs To Celebrate Dol Jatra

  • Vedaa Teaser: A Daredevil John Abraham Helps Sharvari Seek Justice in This Nikkhil Advani's Actioner (Watch Video)

  • Shilpa Shetty Proves She Didn’t Come To Play, Slays the Fashion Game in a Black Cut-Out Gown at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards (View Pics)

  • Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Rape Survivor's Uncle Seeks Revenge By Assaulting Accused's Sister in Hamirpur

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Nowruz
    200K+ searches
    Bihar Board Result
    5K+ searches
    Veer savarkar randeep hooda
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma