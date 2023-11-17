New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) India is committed to seek reforms in global governance structures to make them more responsive to contemporary realities and challenges, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

He was virtually addressing the Health Ministers' Session of the second Voice of Global South Summit, an event organised by the external affairs ministry.

Building upon the momentum generated by the First Voice of Global South Summit, India has identified three key health priorities, Mandaviya said.

These are "health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response, strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, and digital health innovations and solutions which reflect a continued commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by countries in the Global South, thereby, infusing inclusivity in global health discussions and solutions", he said.

Ministers and representatives of health ministers from Argentina, Belize, Chad, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Mauritania, Morocco, Nicaragua, Somalia, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Yemen, Costa Rica, Dominica, Benin and Bhutan attend the session.

Underlining the importance of the 'One Health' concept, Mandaviya said that "it is recognised as an effective approach to complex public health problems involving multiple disciplines, closely linking human health, animal health, and environmental health".

It is imperative to recognise that majority of epidemics and pandemics threatening global health, from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) to COVID-19, have roots in zoonotic origins, he said.

"Committees of the International Health Regulations have consistently highlighted the inadequacy and fragmentation of efforts, leaving populations vulnerable to fend for themselves. It is also deeply concerning that the ongoing crises have exacerbated unequal access to healthcare and education," the Union health minister said.

"Hence, it is necessary to reverse learning loss and transform education, and implement the 'One Health' approach, enhance pandemic preparedness, and strengthen health systems," he said.

Highlighting the initiatives undertaken by India under the concept, Mandaviya said the National Centre for Disease Control is at the forefront of significant One Health-related endeavours, implementing programmes grounded in 'One Health' as a fundamental principle.

India's 'One Health' programme diligently monitors and investigates emerging infectious diseases, particularly those originating from wildlife spaces, with a focus on fostering coordination among diverse groups for early detection and response, Mandaviya said.

He also highlighted the National One Health Mission, which adopts an integrated approach to observe the interconnected aspects of humans, animals, and the environment, to monitor and prevent diseases.

"This mission also facilitates coordination across various ministries and departments, aiming to achieve comprehensive pandemic preparedness and integrated disease control against priority diseases in both humans and animals," he said.

Mandaviya stressed on the need for a collective effort on bolstering resilience across economies, societies, healthcare systems, education systems and infrastructure.

In this regard, he said it is crucial to acknowledge the central role of women in sustainable development. Mandaviya also underscored the importance of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a promising tool for propelling public health initiatives in the Global South.

He said that "digital platforms, networks, and services have the potential to play a pivotal role in tackling healthcare challenges and fostering equitable access to medical resources".

The Union health minister said in today's time, collaboration is not an option but a necessity.

On this, he assured India's unwavering commitment to the implementation of the 'One Health' approach as demonstrated by the emphasis on the One Health-based approach in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration of the G20 Summit.

