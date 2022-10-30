New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) India on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Mogadishu and asserted that terrorism remains one of the gravest threats to international peace and security.

According to reports, around 100 people were killed in the attack in the Somalian capital on Saturday.

"India strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Mogadishu on October 29 that have claimed many innocent lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to those injured in the twin blasts," the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said.

"This attack again reminds the international community to stand united and resolute in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, as it remains one of the gravest threats to international peace and security," it said in a statement.

