New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Scaling the daily testing capacity, India recorded a number of 9,18,470 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

"A record number of 9,18,470 COVID-19 tests conducted in a single day in the last 24 hours," said the Health Ministry.

Tests Per Million (TPM) continues to rise, stand at 23668 today. India's total recoveries reach nearly 21 lakhs as recovery rate rises to nearly 74 per cent, added the Ministry.

The Ministry further stated that the positivity rate has come down to below 8 per cent.

"India scales a new peak in daily testing. More than 9 lakh COVID19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate comes down below 8 per cent," the Ministry tweeted earlier today.

In pursuance of the "Test, Track and Treat" strategy, India is geared up to reach the testing capacity of 10 lakh tests per day.

India's coronavirus tally breached the 28 lakh-mark with 69,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total cases now stand at 28,36,926 which is inclusive of 6,86,395 active and 53,866 deaths.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665. (ANI)

