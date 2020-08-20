Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to launch its Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV in India soon. Ahead of its launch, the Japanese carmaker has announced that it will start accepting pre-bookings for the SUV from August 22 onwards. Buyers interested in purchasing the Toyota Urban Cruiser can head to the nearest Toyota dealership for booking the SUV with a token amount of Rs 11,000. Moreover, the buyers can also book the Hyundai Venue rival online with the above-mentioned token amount. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Based Toyota's Urban Cruiser Sub-Compact SUV Nameplate Officially Announced.

The Japanese automaker also has disclosed key details and specifications car, including engine and transmission options along with features. The SUV will come powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series four-cylinder petrol engine. It is the same engine that also powers the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Indo-Japanese carmaker also employs the same powerhouse on the XL6, Ciaz and Ertiga.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Sub-Compact SUV Nameplate (Photo Credits: Toyota)

The 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine will be clubbed with both manual and automatic gearbox options. The company has also claimed that the automatic variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser will be equipped with advanced Li-ion battery with ISG.

Aesthetically, the upcoming Urban Cruiser SUV will get new front grille, dual-chamber LED projector headlamps with dual function LED DRLs. It will also function as indicators. Apart from these, the SUV will also pack Electrochromic IRVM, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers and more. On the inside, there will be dual-tone dark brown interior paint scheme along with features like cruise control, smart entry, push start/stop button, automatic AC, rain-sensing wipers, Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As far as the prices are concerned, the forthcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV is likely to be priced close to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. When launched, the SUV will take on the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport.

