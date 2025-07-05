New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday hailed India's healthcare system as being qualitative, accessible and affordable, highlighting the country's significant strides in medical infrastructure and service delivery, according to an official statement.

Speaking at the 7th Annual International Conference of Innovative Physicians Forum - IPF MEDICON 2025, Birla highlighted that India has successfully enhanced the quality of healthcare while ensuring that it remains within the reach of every citizen. He also noted the initiatives in the healthcare sector that have made services more inclusive and patient-centric.

Lauding the progress made in health outreach, digital health technologies, and affordable treatment options, Om Birla affirmed India's commitment to building a robust and equitable healthcare ecosystem, according to the statement.

"Today, even as developed countries face growing health challenges, Indian doctors are enhancing their global reputation by embracing innovation and cutting-edge technologies," Birla said, according to the statement.

He added that the forum serves as a vital platform to discuss the latest research, emerging technologies, and innovations in the medical field. It explores how tools like artificial intelligence can be used to create a better healthcare system and address both current and future challenges in medicine.

The Lok Sabha Speaker noted that the reputation and quality of Indian doctors have earned recognition worldwide, adding that despite limited resources, the dedication, service, and sacrifice of doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare workers have enabled India to manage the COVID-19 global pandemic and provide successful treatment effectively.

He further underlined that this is a true testament to the credibility of India's healthcare system.

The Lok Sabha Speaker noted that India is developing as a centre for pharmaceuticals and medical research, mentioning advancements in drug manufacturing, vaccine production, and biomedical research within the country.

He was happy to note that India has positioned itself as a key player on the international stage.

"India's skilled scientists, solid research infrastructure, and focus on innovation are advancing healthcare for both local and global needs. He noted that initiatives promoting R and D and collaboration with international institutions are further strengthening India's role in shaping the future of global health," Birla said.

In this context, Birla also mentioned that the Government of India is making serious efforts in the health sector. Special attention is being given to research, innovation, and ensuring free medical treatment for the underprivileged through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat.

He also underscored the imperative of the critical importance of innovation and research in the medical field, calling it the need of the hour. He emphasized that rapid advancements in science and technology must be harnessed to address emerging health challenges and improve patient care.

Birla noted that fostering a culture of innovation and investing in medical research is essential for developing new treatments, enhancing disease prevention, and strengthening the overall healthcare ecosystem. He urged institutions, scientists, and policymakers to work collaboratively to drive breakthroughs that can benefit not just India but the global community as well. (ANI)

