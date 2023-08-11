New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Over 600 Sudanese people have been stranded in India in view of ongoing conflict in Sudan and New Delhi is extending their stay in the country.

Replying to a question on the stranded Sudanese, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is extending possible assistance to them.

"As you are aware, regular flights to Sudan remained suspended since violence broke out (there) a few months ago. There is very limited air connectivity," he said.

He said the government is aware that some Sudanese nationals who came to India for medical treatment and studies, could not return to Sudan due to the situation there.

The government is in touch with the Sudanese embassy here and whatever assistance we could extend, we will certainly extend that, Bagchi added.

Diplomatic sources said 600 to 700 Sudanese nationals are currently stranded in India and that New Delhi is extending support to them.

The current conflict in Sudan broke out in mid-April.

