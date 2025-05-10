Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the India-Pakistan tension, Telangana Jagruthi president and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Friday said India was engaged in a 'dharam yuddha' and asserted that the country was fighting with morality and honesty. She said India had not harmed common people in Pakistan and had only targeted terror camps.

She said, "This is a righteous war (Dharma Yudh). India never makes mistakes. We are fighting with ethics and honesty. We did not harm the common people in Pakistan. We only destroyed terrorist camps."

"Telangana Jagruti President and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has appealed to the state government to postpone the Miss World pageant to be held in the state. She said that it is not appropriate to hold beauty pageants at this time of war in the country and suggested that the Miss World pageant should also be postponed in the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL)," a release from Kavitha's office read.

She opined that this is the time to show wisdom and not give room for wrong indications.

"On Friday, in support of Operation Sindoor and in solidarity with the Indian Army, MLC Kavitha led a huge rally from Indira Park to RTC Cross Road in Hyderabad. She paid a tribute to Murali Nayak, a soldier who died while performing his duties on the border," the release read.

Reportedly, Indian Army soldier M Murali Naik was martyred on May 8 due to Pakistani shelling.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7th), targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Operation Sindoor is one of the deepest strikes carried out by India inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

