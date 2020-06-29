New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) India and France on Monday exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and reviewed the progress of their multi-faceted cooperation, the External Affairs Ministry said here.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Secretary General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, François Delattre, held the consultation via a video link, the ministry said in a statement.

India welcomed France's joining of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and France welcomed India's participation in the UN Security Council in 2021-22, it added.

India and France are strategic partners.

