New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The 8th meeting of the AITIGA Joint Committee to review the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) hosted by India at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, concluded on Friday.

The meeting, which began on April 7, was conducted in a hybrid format. The meeting was co-chaired by Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Deputy Co-Chair Sugumari S. Shanmugam, Senior Director Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia, according to release by Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Also Read | Meta Teen Safety Update: Instagram Announces Next Phase of Teenage Safety Initiatives in India, Coming to Facebook and Messenger Later This Year.

The meeting saw participation from delegates representing ASEAN countries, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The committee's primary objective was to advance the ongoing review of the AITIGA, aiming to modernize the agreement to be more effective, user-friendly, and conducive to trade. Five out of eight Sub-Committees (SCs) under the AITIGA JC also conducted hybrid meetings on the margins of the 8th AITIGA JC. Out of which, four SCs, namely Sub-Committee on Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation (SC-CPTF); Sub-Committee on Economic & Technical cooperation (SC-ETC); Sub-Committee on National Treatment and Market Access (SC-NTMA); and Sub-Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SC-SPS) met in New Delhi, India, while the Sub-Committee on Rules of Origin (SC-ROO) met in Jakarta, Indonesia, facilitating progress in textual discussions and progressing in groundwork for tariff negotiations, the release stated.

Also Read | Varanasi Gangrape Survivor's Mother Gives Account of Victim's Ordeal, Says 'Wanted an Audience With PM Narendra Modi To Share Daughter's Trauma'.

ASEAN remains a pivotal trade partner for India, accounting for approximately 11% of India's global trade. In the fiscal year 2023-24, bilateral trade between India and ASEAN reached USD 121 billion.

The next AITIGA JC meeting is scheduled for June 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, continuing the collaborative efforts to enhance ASEAN-India economic integration, the release added (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)