Pune, Jun 3 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on Tuesday used a striking cricketing analogy to describe India's decisive win over Pakistan in 'Operation Sindoor,' asserting that India had inflicted an "innings defeat" on its adversary.

After completing his speech on 'Future Wars and Warfare', organised by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies of Savitribai Phule Pune University, the CDS took a couple of questions from the scholars present there.

In response to a question about the damage suffered by Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor', Gen Chauhan made it clear that the operation has not ended as of now and there is a "temporary cessation of hostilities". And then he explained. "I will give a detailed kind of an answer on this."

"Suppose you go into a football match and you win 4-2; he scored two goals and you scored four goals. So that's an even-sided match."

The Chief of Defence Staff immediately shifted to the cricketing metaphor, drawing a clear distinction about the outcome of the hostilities.

"But suppose you go into a cricket test match and you win by an 'innings defeat'," he continued, "then there is no question of how many wickets and how many balls and how many players. It's an innings (defeat that has been inflicted)."

The top military commander's remarks were met with loud applause from the audience as this analogy conveyed the comprehensive nature of India's victory.

