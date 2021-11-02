New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) India and Japan on Tuesday exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities as well as international developments in the space domain, including space security.

The deliberations happened at the second India-Japan Space Dialogue which was held in virtual mode.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The Indian delegation was co-led by Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and Scientific Secretary, ISRO, while the Japanese delegation was co-led by Deputy Assistant Minister, Foreign Policy Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs /Ambassador (Policy Planning & International Security Policy) and Director General, National Space Policy Secretariat, Cabinet Office, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The two sides exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities, international developments in the space domain including space security, space situational awareness, global navigation satellite systems, and bilateral cooperation between ISRO-JAXA, space industries and technology trade, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)