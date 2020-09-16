New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) India has joined the Djibouti Code of Conduct as an observer which is expected to provide it a strategic heft in the Indian Ocean region.

The Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment (DCOC/JA) is a grouping on maritime issues comprising 18 member states adjoining the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the East coast of Africa.

Also Read | ‘382 Doctors Dead in Fight Against COVID-19’: IMA Sends Letter to Govt, Says No Other Nation Lost As Many Health Workers.

The external affairs ministry said India joined the DCOC/JA as an observer following a virtual meeting of the grouping on August 26.

In a statement, it said India joins Japan, Norway, the UK and the US as observers of the grouping.

Also Read | Poco X3 India Launch Confirmed For September 22; Officially Teased Online On Flipkart.

India's joining of the grouping comes at a time China has been making concerted efforts to expand its military influence in the Indian Ocean Region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)