New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): With 22,272 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's infections tally has reached 1,01,69,118, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The country witnessed 251 new COVID-19 deaths during the same period, taking the cumulative toll to 1,47,343. At present, there are 2,81,667 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 97,40,108 as 22,274 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

As many as 16,71,59,289 samples were tested up to December 25, including 8,53,527 samples tested on Friday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella had called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad to discuss the status of the indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 and the plans to make it available in India and the rest of the world.

'Covaxin' is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had announced the 'Grand Challenge for Strengthening 'CoWIN' the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network', a digitalised platform for the effective national rollout and scaling up of the COVID Vaccine Distribution System.

As per a statement, winners of the challenge will get rewards totaling Rs 3.85 crores. Registration will be open for participants till January 15, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)