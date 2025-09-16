New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) commemorated the third anniversary of the National Logistics Policy (NLP), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2022, a press release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

Over the past three years, NLP has catalysed reforms across the logistics ecosystem, driving improvements in digital integration, skill development, policy alignment, and infrastructure planning. These initiatives have contributed significantly to enhancing efficiency and reducing logistics costs across domestic and international supply chains.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: As Navi Mumbai International Airport Gets Ready for Operations, Know How To Reach by Roads and Other Modes of Transport.

Aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the National Logistics Policy focuses on strengthening soft infrastructure, advancing digitisation, fostering human resource development, and enabling regulatory reforms. Its key objectives are to reduce logistics costs to global benchmarks, improve India's ranking in the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) to the top 25 by 2030, and establish a robust, data-driven decision support system to ensure an efficient and integrated logistics ecosystem.

Key achievements under the National Logistics Policy (2022-2025) include the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), which has facilitated secure API integration across more than 30 digital systems, enabling over 160 crore digital transactions as of August 2025. The Logistics Data Bank has tracked over 75 million EXIM containers across 101 Inland Container Depots (ICDs), providing real-time visibility and streamlining logistics operations.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 17 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) index assesses logistics performance across States and Union Territories. The 2024 edition introduced new parameters such as corridor access and terminal speed, while the 2025 edition expanded to include digital logistics and sustainability metrics. LEADS has played a crucial role in supporting India's rise to the 38th position in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index.

The Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield (LEAPS) initiative recognises innovation in logistics by MSMEs, startups, and academia, while promoting green logistics and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. Additionally, DPIIT is conducting a logistics cost assessment in partnership with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) to develop actionable strategies for cost reduction.

DPIIT's collaboration with NCAER, initiated in 2024, has led to a systematic, data-driven assessment of logistics costs. Now in its final stages, this study is expected to provide actionable insights to inform policy planning and optimise logistics expenditures.

Large-scale Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) are being developed to enhance multimodal transport by integrating services such as customs clearance, cold storage, and packaging. Efforts are underway to harmonise planning and implementation under a unified framework involving multiple agencies.

To improve digital integration and ease of doing business, an institutional mechanism called the Service Improvement Group (SIG) was established to address policy and regulatory issues. The E-Logs portal has onboarded more than 35 logistics and industry associations, and has successfully resolved 100 out of 140 issues submitted by stakeholders.

In pursuit of green and sustainable logistics, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore developed the Transportation Emissions Measurement Tool (TEMT), a cloud-based platform aligned with ISO 14083 standards. The National Logistics Policy also encourages logistics service providers to adopt green practices and renewable energy solutions.

Skill development and capacity building have received significant focus, with over 100 universities and institutes now offering logistics-related courses. The Centre of Excellence for City Logistics at SPA Bhopal has trained more than 100 officials, while over 65,000 professionals have been trained between 2023 and 2025 with new qualification packs approved.

Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding with GatiShakti Vishwavidyalaya has facilitated the launch of undergraduate and postgraduate logistics programs. Over 250 workshops have been conducted for government officials, complemented by digital courses available on the iGoT platform.

The Sectoral Policy for Efficient Logistics (SPEL) aims to create resilient, sector-specific logistics frameworks tailored to industries such as coal, cement, steel, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. SPEL promotes multimodal transport, cost reduction, and data-driven decision-making. To date, the Coal Logistics Policy and Integrated Coal Logistics Plan have been notified, the Cement SPEL finalised, and draft plans for steel, fertiliser, and food processing sectors are underway.

DPIIT, in collaboration with GIZ, has initiated a study to improve women's participation in the logistics sector. Key findings and recommendations from this study are currently under review to promote gender inclusion and empower women in logistics.

Under the National Logistics Policy, DPIIT has issued guidelines for preparing City Logistics Plans (CLPs) aimed at reducing traffic congestion, pollution, and logistics costs while enhancing urban freight efficiency. These guidelines are being integrated into State Action Plans and State Logistics Policies.

To strengthen logistics at the regional level, twenty-seven States and Union Territories have formulated State Logistics Policies, with fourteen States preparing Logistics Action Plans. Nineteen States have granted industry status to logistics, enabling tax benefits and incentives. Policies in nine States are presently in draft stages, with ongoing efforts to ensure their timely finalisation.

While significant progress has been made, challenges remain in addressing infrastructure gaps, regulatory harmonisation, and improving digital literacy among smaller logistics operators. Enhanced coordination among states, Union Territories, and central ministries is crucial to achieving seamless multimodal integration.

The Government remains committed to overcoming these challenges through the 'Whole of Government' approach under PM GatiShakti, supported by active stakeholder engagement, public-private partnerships, and innovative financing mechanisms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)