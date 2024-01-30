New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Marking a significant triumph in the realm of cultural representation, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) announced that its tableau of the Ministry of Culture secured the first prize at the Republic Day Celebration (RDC) Parade 2024.

According to an official press release from the Ministry of Culture, "The tableau, a stunning blend of tradition and innovation, captivated audiences with its masterful use of the anamorphic technique alongside a rich display of Bharat's cultural heritage--often hailed as the mother of democracy."

The anamorphic technique, skillfully employed in our presentation, added a contemporary touch, reflecting the dynamism of our culture, it said.

This modern twist seamlessly complemented the traditional elements, creating a tableau that stood out for its artistic finesse and cultural resonance.

As per the release, the Ministry of Culture takes immense pride in this achievement, showcasing our commitment to preserving and celebrating the diverse tapestry of India.

This victory is not just a recognition of our creativity but a testament to the richness of Bharat's cultural legacy, it said.

We invite the community to share in our joy and celebrate this momentous occasion. The tableau's success is a testament to the collective effort of our dedicated team and our commitment to presenting Bharat's cultural heritage in an innovative and visually striking manner, it added.

Earlier on Monday, the historic Vijay Chowk witnessed the sounds of Indian tunes during the 'Beating Retreating' ceremony, marking the culmination of 75th Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)

