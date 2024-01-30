Mumbai, January 30: Over the last three weeks, the Maldives has seen a noticeable change in the composition of its visitor base. According to data from the island nation's tourism ministry, Indian tourists have dropped significantly, moving from third to fifth place. The data collected as of January 28 shows the most recent changes in India and the Maldives' diplomatic ties. The Maldivian government's official statistics show the order of nations based on arrivals inside the archipelago.

With 209,198 visitors as of December 31 of last year, India ranked first in terms of visitor numbers, accounting for about 11% of the Maldives' total tourism revenue for that year. Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators Writes to EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti to Re-open Flight Bookings to Maldives.

But there was a notable drop in Indian tourism following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's beach trip to Lakshadweep on January 2 and a diplomatic scuffle with the Maldives. As a Maldivian minister said that India was deliberately targeting the country and that India was finding it difficult to compete with the Maldives in beach tourism, the dispute gained steam. The two nations' diplomatic tensions have been rising, particularly since President Mohamed Muizzu took office in November of last year, indicating a change in foreign policy away from the prior "India first" strategy and towards stronger ties with China.

Impeachment procedures against President Muizzu have been sparked by the recent flare-up and have been started by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the major opposition party. President Muizzu is accused by the opposition party of having a pro-China posture, especially in light of the recent and contentious docking of a Chinese surveillance ship in Male, the country's capital. Following a dispute in parliament, the decision was made to start the impeachment process. ‘Opinions are Personal’: Government of Maldives Issues Statement on Derogatory Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi, High-Ranking Individuals on Social Media.

With his call for the departure of Indian soldiers stationed in the Maldives by mid-March, claiming their presence as a security danger, President Muizzu's anti-India rhetoric escalated to unprecedented levels. The MDP denounced the change in policy, calling it "extremely detrimental" to the long-term prosperity of the nation. Strategically positioned in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives continue to be an important component of India's regional programmes, including "Neighbourhood First Policy" and "SAGAR" (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

