New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A joint expedition team having members from the armies of India and Nepal on Monday successfully summited Mt Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest peak.

The Indian Army said this in a bilingual -- Hindi and English -- post on X and also shared some photos.

Also Read | Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Uttarakhand Court Completes Hearing, To Announce Verdict on May 30.

"Scaling New Heights of Courage and Friendship! A joint mountaineering expedition led by Colonel Sarfraz Singh, along with four soldiers of #IndianArmy and Captain Prashant Khanka along with three soldiers of #NepaliArmy, successfully summited Mount Kanchenjunga (8586m) today," it said.

The Indian Army also termed the feat a "proud milestone in military mountaineering and India-Nepal friendship".

Also Read | Bhopal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Garment Store in Madhya Pradesh, No Injuries Reported.

Mt Kanchenjunga stands at 8,586 metres, and is one of the most sought-after peaks among the mountaineers.

A day earlier, an expedition team of the National Cadet Corps summited Mt Everest, the world's highest peak.

Both the expeditions were flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 3 in New Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)