Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a garment store in the New Market area of Bhopal on Monday. The Fire Brigade team responded swiftly and doused the fire, bringing it under control.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the fire incident.

According to Inspector Maan Singh Chaudhary, SHO of TT Nagar Police Station, there were no reported fatalities, but the shop's material suffered extensive damage.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary said, "...No loss of life occurred, but the material at the shop was all charred. As per eyewitnesses, there was a short-circuit in the AC, which resulted in the fire."

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

