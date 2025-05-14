New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Following Turkey's support to Pakistan amid heightened tensions with India, multiple educational institutions here, including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), have either suspended their collaboration with Turkish universities or are considering it, officials said on Wednesday.

JNU has suspended a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkiye's Inonu University, while Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended all forms of collaboration with Turkish institutions, citing national security considerations.

The MoU between JNU and Inonu University was signed on February 3 for a period of three years and included plans for faculty and student exchange programmes, among other academic collaborations.

"JNU has suspended the MoU due to national security considerations as JNU stands with the nation and the armed forces, many of whom are JNU alumni," JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said in a statement.

Jamia Millia Islamia has gone a step further.

"Jamia has suspended any form of collaboration with any Turkish educational institution and also any collaboration with any Turkish establishment. We stand with the government and the nation, and everything stands suspended until further notice," Prof Saima Saeed, PRO, Jamia Millia Islamia, told PTI.

The University of Delhi is also reviewing its international academic partnerships.

"We are examining all the MoUs, and we will take a decision only after reviewing the agreements," a senior DU official told PTI.

India's trade relations with Turkiye are also expected to come under strain due to Ankara backing Islamabad and condemning Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Indians are also boycotting Turkish goods and cancelling their trips to the West Asian country with online travel platforms, such as EaseMyTrip and Ixigo, issuing advisories against visiting these nations.

