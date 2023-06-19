New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A multinational peacekeeping exercise, Ex Khaan Quest 2023, featuring military contingents and observers from over 20 countries, including India, started in Mongolia on Monday.

Mongolia President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh inaugurated the exercise which is co-sponsored by the Mongolian Armed Forces (MAF) and the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC).

The Indian Army is represented by a contingent from the Garhwal Rifles. The 14-day exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability of the participating nations, sharing experience and to train uniformed personnel for the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO).

It will prepare participants for future UN peacekeeping missions, develop peace operations capabilities and enhance military readiness. The exercise includes Command Post Exercise (CPX), Field Training Exercises (FTX), combat discussions, lectures and demonstration.

"The military exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army and participating countries especially with the Mongolian Armed Forces which will enhance bilateral relations between the two countries," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

