New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the government's plan to transform India into a large logistics organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices.

Presenting her eighth straight budget, Sitaraman said India Post will be transformed into a large public logistic organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices to become a catalyst for the rural economy.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26 Speech: India World's Fastest Growing Economy on Way To Become Viksit Bharat, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

She also announced the government's plan to set up a urea plant with a 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam.

Further, the finance minister announced the enhancement of investment and turnover limit.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Handloom Silk Saree Gifted by Padma Awardee Dulari Devi on Budget Day (See Pic).

With quality products, she said, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) are responsible for 45 per cent of our exports.

Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi-led government since 2014, the finance minister said the government will enhance credit guarantee cover for MSMEs to improve credit access.

On the rural economy, Sitharaman said the Centre will provide support to the National Cooperative Development Corporation for lending operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)