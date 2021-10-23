New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): India recorded 16,326 new COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this, the active caseload in the country now stands at 1,73,728, which is the lowest in 233 days, added the statement of the Health Ministry.

The country's active cases account for 0.51 per cent of the total cases reported so far, which is the lowest since March 2020, stated the Health Ministry.

The recovery of 17,677 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,35,32,126, as per the statement of the Health Ministry.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.16 per cent. The recovery rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020, said the press statement.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that are being reported for 118 consecutive days now.

The weekly positivity rate at 1.24 per cent remains less than 2 per cent for the last 29 days now. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.20 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 19 days and below 3 per cent for 54 consecutive days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,64,681 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 59.84 crore (59,84,31,162) cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, more than 105.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories to date as a part of the nationwide vaccination drive.

More than 12 crores (12,02,54,104) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

The COVID-19 death toll of Kerala rose to 27,765 as of Saturday.

A total of 99 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Friday, while 464 deaths were added as a backlog. Kerala also reported 9,361 new COVID-19 cases and 9,401 recoveries yesterday. (ANI)

