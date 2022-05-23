New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): India reported 2,022 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 46 fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

With this increase, the total cases in the country have gone up to 4,31,38,393. They include 14,832 active cases which account for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

Also Read | Global Food Crisis: More Countries Are Putting Food Export Controls in Place Amid Concern Over Rising Prices.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.75 per cent. With 2,099 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries are at 4,25,99,102.

The government data informed that 46 fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,24,459.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Masjid Row: Security Beefed Up in Varanasi Ahead of Case Hearing in District Court.

In the last 24 hours in the country, 2,94,812 COVID-19 tests were conducted. A daily positivity rate of 0.69 per cent was observed.

The health ministry informed that 192.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the INSACOG has confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India -- one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana. BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

In a statement on Sunday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)