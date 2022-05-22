New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): India recorded as many as 2,226 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

With this count, the total COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,36,371 including 14,955 active cases. Active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

The government data informed that the 65 new fatalities pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,24,413.

Further, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent. A total of 2,202 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,25,97,003.

Of the 4,42,681 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a daily positivity rate of 0.50 per cent was observed. With this data, 84.67 crore total COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 192.28 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)

