National Highways Authority of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial and Hindi Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 24, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager (Legal): 1 Post

Manager (Legal): 4 Posts

Hindi Officer: 1 Post

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Pay Band and Grade Pay

Deputy General Manager (Legal)

PB-3 (Rs.15600- 39100) with Grade Pay Rs.7600/- (Pre-revised in CDA pattern, equivalent to Pay Level 12 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC]. ICMR Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Vacancies of Scientists on recruit.icmr.org.in; Check Details Here

Manager (Legal)

PB-3 (Rs.15600 – 39100) with Grade Pay Rs.6600/- (Pre-revised in CDA pattern, equivalent to Pay Level 11 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC]. India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38,926 GDS Posts on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Check Details Here

Hindi Officer

PB-3, (Rs.15600-39100) with Grade Pay Rs.5400 [Prerevised in CDA pattern, equivalent to Pay Level 10 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC].

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Where to Apply

Duly filled-in print-out of the ONLINE application, forwarded by parent department of the applicant along with the prescribed ‘Verification Certificate’ and photocopy of APARs/ACRs for the last five (05) years, should reach NHAI at the following address- DGM (HR &Admn.)-IA, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5 & 6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NHAI.

