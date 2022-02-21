New Delhi, February 21: India reported 16,051 new COVID-19 cases and 206 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kerala reported 92 deaths as per the state health department's data.

With this, the total cases of COVID-19 infections in the country moved up to 4,28,38,524 including 2,02,131 active cases. Active cases account for 0.47 per cent of the total cases. US FDA Mulls Approving Fourth Dose of COVID-19 Booster Shot, Says Report.

The ministry informed that as many as 37,901 recoveries of COVID-19 infections have been logged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,21,24,284.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.33 per cent.

Single-day rise of 206 fatalities pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,12,109.

Of the 8,31,087 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a daily positivity rate of 1.93 per cent was observed.

As far as the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive is concerned, the ministry informed that 175.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

