New Delhi, October 2: India reported 24,354 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. India's active caseload stands at 2,73,889 which is the lowest in the last 197 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.81 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate presently stands at 97.86 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

According to the health ministry, the recovery of 25,455 patients in the last 24 hours has taken the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,30,68,599. COVID-19 Vaccine Certification Row: India Decides to Impose Reciprocity, British Nationals Arriving from UK Required to Undergo 10-Day Quarantine.

The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.68 per cent which is less than 3 per cent for the last 99 days. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 1.70 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 33 days.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 14,29,2548 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total cumulative of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country to 57,19,94,990. The country has administered 89.74 crore vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

