New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): India recorded 5,910 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Monday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 53,974 which accounts for 0.12 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.69 per cent. As many as 7,034 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,38,80,464.

The country has been seeing a daily positivity rate of 2.60 per cent with a weekly positivity rate of 2.15 per cent.

On the vaccination front, the government informed that over 213.52 crore vaccines had been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

A total of 94.36 crore second doses and 16.82 crore precautionary doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs to enable better planning by them, and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

