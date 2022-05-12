New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) India should focus to design its own model to establish a cost-effective, accessible and high-quality healthcare ecosystem, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Addressing a round table meeting with top corporate hospitals here, Mandaviya highlighted the need to strengthen the approach of hospitals to collaboratively provide high-quality healthcare services to the deserved population of the country.

He stressed that the various challenges stated by the hospitals can be resolved through the collective efforts of the government and the stakeholders, a health ministry statement said.

“We can study the best practices across the globe; however, India should focus to design its own model to establish a cost-effective and high-quality healthcare ecosystem. We need to make health accessible, affordable, and patient-friendly," the statement quoted the minister as saying.

He emphasized the contributions of the hospitals to the successful implementation of any public health scheme. The government is taking various initiatives like ‘Heal in India', and ‘Heal by India' to promote medical value tourism, the statement said.

Mandaviya also highlighted the need to strengthen the approach of hospitals to collaboratively provide high-quality healthcare services and assured the industry of full support in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Universal Health Coverage.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, said, “During the transition phase, various hurdles can occur which shall be resolved over the course of the journey. To achieve the same, regular feedback from all the stakeholders is paramount. It is the top priority of the government to stabilize the system.”

