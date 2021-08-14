New Delhi [India], August 14, (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Yashwant Sinha said on Saturday that the Indian delegation should talk to Taliban openly and transparently, not secretly or in closed doors after Taliban spokesperson Muhammad Suhail Shaheen told ANI that the Indian delegation is participating in Doha meeting.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, the former External Affairs Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, said "A meeting is underway in Doha for the last few days, where delegations from various countries, including the Indian delegation, are participating. I think the Indian delegation might be meeting the Taliban delegation. I would request the government to continue talks openly and transparently with Talibans and not secretly because they are in the power in Afghanistan."

The terrorist group has managed to get hold of half of the country's 34 provincial capitals and now control roughly two-thirds of Afghanistan, with a complete pullback of foreign troops just two weeks away.

Earlier, on Saturday, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said that the Indian delegation is participating in a meeting at Doha. But he did not confirm whether there was a direct talk between the Indian and Taliban delegations.

When asked, what his views about appreciation from Shaheen on the developmental works carried out by the Indian government in Afghanistan, Sinha said, "Since 2001, India has been carrying out developmental works in Afghanistan, including the construction of Friendship dam and the Afghanistan Parliament."

The Talibani Spokesperson also denied that the terror group was involved in the removal of a flag from Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Patika. After assurance from the Taliban, they hoisted the flag on Gurudwara.

On this, Sinha said, "This is really good news and appreciated the Taliban for giving assurance to the Sikh community in Afghanistan."

The Talibanis also assured that their land will not be used to nurture terrorist groups and provide training to these outfits.

On this, the former Union Minister said, "There is a fear that once Taliban government is formed in Afghanistan, the neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan, the land will be used to help training the militants' outfits. I hope they give similar assurance to Indian delegations if there is one-on-one meeting."

The Taliban also denied that foreign embassy will be attacked or forced to close if the Taliban comes to power.

Replying to this question, Sinha said, "It is a good news. If such assurance is given by the Taliban spokesperson and it also gives a personal assurance during a meeting in Doha, then the Indian government should act to reopen closed Consulates in Afghanistan." (ANI)

