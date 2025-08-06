New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said on Wednesday that India should not take US President Donald Trump seriously when he makes impulsive statements on tariffs. Instead, the country should engage in sober and calm trade negotiations with the US, he added.

"The more he (Donald Trump) makes these impulsive statements, the less serious we should take him. We should stick to our guns and engage in sober and calm negotiations. Even if it is long-drawn, we should come to some conclusion, which is in our economic and security interest," Karti Chidambaram told ANI.

Also Read | US Tariff Hike Won't Have Major Impact on India's Economy, Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Amid the ongoing tensions over tariffs, US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the United States will "substantially raise" the tariff on India for buying large amounts of Russian oil. He claimed that much of this oil is being sold in the open market for huge profits.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

Also Read | Mohali Blast: 2 Killed, Several Injured as Massive Explosion Rocks Oxygen Cylinder Plant in Phase 9's Industrial Area.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi for being unable to stand up to President Donald Trump because of a US investigation into the Adani group.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "India, please understand: The reason PM Modi cannot stand up to President Trump despite his repeated threats is the ongoing U.S. investigation into Adani."

"One threat is to expose the financial links between Modi, AA, and Russian oil deals. Modi's hands are tied," the post reads.

Meanwhile, India has defended its sovereign right to conduct energy policy based on national interest.

"You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week, answering queries on Trump's announcement of a penalty for purchasing Russian oil. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)