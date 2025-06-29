New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) India blasted Pakistan on Saturday night for attempting to blame it for a suicide attack in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 injured in the attack.

"We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on June 28," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves," it added.

