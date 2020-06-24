New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): India on Tuesday imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of certain type of steel products from China, Vietnam and South Korea for a period of five years in a bid to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports from these countries.

"The provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of 'flat-rolled product of steel, plated or coated with alloy of aluminium/zinc' originating in or exported from China, South Korea & Vietnam shall be effective for a period of 5 yrs from date of imposition that is 15th Oct, 2019," the notification from the revenue department said.

Also Read | India-China Tensions: Maharashtra Cyber Police Detects Over 40,000 Chinese Phishing Attack Bids in Past 5 Days.

The imposition of anti-dumping duty on exports comes amid a border dispute with China in Ladakh which has resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with Chinese troops earlier this month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)