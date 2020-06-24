Mumbai, June 24: Amid the escalating border tensions, a leading security firm had issued a warning on June 19 of possible cyber attacks from China. Five days later, the Cyber wing of Maharashtra Police claimed to have detected over 40,000 Chinese phishing attack bids. Among those targeted includes businesses, banks, infrastructure and IT sector firms.

IG (Cyber) Yashasvi Yadav, while speaking to reporters, said the data collated over the past five days showed a massive surge in cyber attack attempts from China. Most of the phishing bids were traced to the Chinese city of Chengdu, located in Sichuan province, he claimed. Galwan Clash: Chinese General Authorised His Forces to Attack Indian Troops on June 15, Says US Intelligence.

"In last 4-5 days, resources on cyberspace of India especially related to information, infrastructure and banking have been under attack from China," Yadav was reported as saying by news agency ANI.

"At least 40,300 such cyber attacks were attempted, most of them can be traced to Chengdu area of China," the top police official added.

In the past week, cybersecurity firm Cyfirma warned of increased cyber warfare from China, in wake of the tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The research group claimed that under the radar of Chinese groups includes media houses, top businesses and governmental agencies.

Notably, the India-China border tensions escalated after the physical clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh between the troops. The violent face-off, on the intervening night of June 15-16, left 20 Indian soldiers martyred, including a commanding level officer. Casualties were also sustained by the Chinese side but the number of fatalities were not officially released.

