New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): India is hosting the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, building on its role as co-chair of the AI Action Summit and continuing its leadership in shaping global AI discussions, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Wednesday.

The summit focuses on democratising AI to solve real-world challenges across sectors. This information was submitted by Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha today.

India is developing a techno-legal approach to regulate AI, Funds R&D at IITs for deepfake detection, privacy enhancement and cybersecurity. India is developing indigenous foundational and language models trained on local data to support key sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and governance, thereby enhancing understanding of local context and dialects.

India is developing indigenous foundational and language models trained on local data to support key sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and governance. This initiative aims to enhance understanding of local context and dialects, according to the ministry.

IndiaAI Compute Capacity focuses on establishing high-end AI infrastructure with access to GPUs, supporting safe and scalable AI research and innovation. 34,381 GPUs have been provisioned through the IndiaAI Compute portal. Academia, MSMEs, startups, research community, government bodies, etc are the beneficiaries. GPUs are provided at discounted rates, with 40 per cent cost supported by the Government. Around Rs 67 per GPU-hour (less than 1 USD), which is one-third of the global average, the ministry said in a release.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the Government is making technology accessible to all. The focus is on democratising the development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for real-world problems, ultimately improving lives across various sectors. IndiaAI mission includes targeted interventions that, inter alia, ensure accountability, safety, fairness, and the protection of human rights and privacy, the government said in a release.

IndiaAI mission includes targeted interventions that, inter alia, ensure accountability, safety, fairness, and the protection of human rights and privacy, the ministry added. (ANI)

