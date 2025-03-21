New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, is set to host the third Central Asian Youth Delegation to India from March 22 to 28, under the International Youth Exchange Programme (IYEP).

This initiative aims to promote youth collaboration and cultural exchange and strengthen diplomatic ties between India and the Central Asian nations - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

This program follows the vision set forth during the India-Central Asia Summit held in January 2022, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed an annual youth exchange initiative to enhance mutual understanding among young leaders from the region. The 100-member delegation will engage in diverse activities, exploring India's historical, educational, and cultural landmarks while interacting with local youth leaders and key stakeholders.

The delegation will visit the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Humayun's Tomb, and Goa's heritage sites to experience India's architectural and historical legacy.

The delegation will interact with students and faculty at IIT Delhi and visit to Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI)/ Goa Institute of Management to explore India's advancements in technology, research, and entrepreneurship.

They will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai. A roundtable and gala dinner will be organized in honour of the delegation wherein the delegates will exchange their best practices to engage with youth in their nations.

The visit will serve as a catalyst for future collaborations, promoting cross-cultural understanding, leadership development, and international cooperation in key sectors. This youth exchange program reinforces India's commitment to regional peace, friendship, and economic partnerships with Central Asia, ensuring that the bonds of goodwill continue to flourish. (ANI)

