New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): As India continues to evacuate people from Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban, the Centre on Sunday said it will also administer free polio vaccines to Afghan nationals who land in the country.

The move said the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is a preventive measure against the wild polio virus.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on August 22, 2021: OMCs Cut Petrol Price After 35 Days; Check Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities.

Sharing a photo of the ongoing vaccination of the evacuees at the Delhi International airport, Mandaviya on Sunday tweeted: "We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus. Congratulations to the Health Team for their efforts to ensure public health. Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport."

Polio has not yet been eradicated in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in Uttar Pradesh: More Than 1 Crore Population Fully Vaccinated, Third State in The County To Reach This Mark.

Several countries have been carrying out evacuation of their nationals from Afghanistan after the country's government fell to the terrorist group on August 15.

India on Sunday evacuated 168 passengers including 107 Indian nationals via Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft that landed at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad.

An Air India flight carrying 87 Indians also landed in Delhi today.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)