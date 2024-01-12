New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) India and the US on Friday discussed ways to further boost trade and investment ties between the two countries during the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meet here.

The 14th TPF meet was co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai.

Also Read | Supreme Court To Impose Costs on States Government Not Responding on Plea To Declare Minorities at State or District Level.

"Amidst productive deliberations, both sides reiterated their commitment to enhance trade and investment ties for adding further momentum to the growing India-US partnership," Goyal said in a post on social media platform X.

Officials had on Thursday said India would raise a number of issues with the US, such as inking social security pact, and greater market access for products like mangoes and pharma in America during the TPF meet.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Terrorists Fire at Indian Army Vehicle in Poonch District, No Casualty Reported.

India has also planned to raise issues pertaining to delay in visa; increasing exports of table grapes, pharma goods, and marine products like wild caught fish and shrimp; reinstating the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) status to India; and export control regulations for high-tech products and technologies.

Social security, or totalisation agreement, is a long-pending demand of the country, as it will provide social security to Indian professionals in America. This would eliminate dual social security deduction, both in the home country and in the nation where an employee works.

Under this, an expatriate in either country need not contribute to the social security scheme of the host country.

It will benefit a number of Indians, particularly from the IT sector, who are working in America and paying social security but are unable to get any benefit out of it.

India is also seeking fast-tracking American health regulator's USFDA inspections, or audit of domestic pharma firms.

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval is required to sell medicines in the US market. Before giving the approval, the USFDA authorities visit premises of manufacturing units for checking quality standards.

The last TPF meeting was held in Washington in January 2023.

TPF is a platform to resolve trade and investment issues between the two countries. It has five focus groups -- agriculture, investment, innovation, and creativity (intellectual property rights), services, and tariff and non-tariff barriers.

The US is the largest trading partner of India. America accounts for about 20 per cent of India's total exports in goods and is a key market for services sectors like IT.

The bilateral trade between the countries has increased to USD 129.4 billion in 2022-23 from USD 120 billion in 2021-22. India received USD 6 billion in foreign direct investment from the US in 2022-23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)