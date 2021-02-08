Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 8 (ANI): The India-US joint training exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' commenced on Monday at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

According to an official statement, the opening ceremony was held today at Mahajan Field Firing Range that saw the unfurling of the national flags of both countries amidst playing of the national anthems.

"The exercise will enrich both the contingents from each other's rich experience in counter-insurgency operations. Besides counter-insurgency operations, exchange of experiences in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief will also be a part of the exercise," said Lt Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO, Defence, Rajasthan.

Brigadier Mukesh Bhanwala, Commander 170 Infantry Brigade, welcomed the US contingent. He also stressed the importance of the free exchange of ideas, concepts, best practices between the troops and the necessity to learn from each other's operational experiences as well to enhance situational awareness.

He also impressed upon both the contingents to achieve optimum cohesion and inter operability to achieve the military objectives of the exercise.

"A number of aerial platforms including newly inducted indigenous Advance Light Helicopter WSI 'RUDRA', MI - 17, Chinooks, Stryker Vehicles of US Army and BMP-II Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicles of Indian Army, will be utilised in the exercise," said PRO Defence, Rajasthan said.

On February 6, the US Army contingent comprising of a Brigade Headquarters and a Battalion group of 2nd Battalion the 3rd Infantry Regiment of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team comprising of 270 persons landed at Suratgarh.

The 14 days schedule is focused upon joint training on Counter Insurgency environment under United Nations mandate, Defence PRO said. (ANI)

