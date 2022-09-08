New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) India and the US on Thursday discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership by launching the inaugural emerging defence capabilities dialogue later this year.

This was announced at the conclusion of the India-USA 2+2 Inter-sessional meeting and the Maritime Security Dialogue on Thursday.

Also Read | Hijab Ban Case: 'Practices of Sikhism Well Ingrained in Culture of Country, Comparison Incorrect', Says Supreme Court.

The Indian delegation for the inter-sessional meeting on Wednesday was led by Vani Rao, Additional Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs and Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State (South and Central Asian Affairs) and Ely Ratner, the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Indo-Pacific Security Affairs).

“They discussed ways to further strengthen the Major Defence Partnership, including in new and emerging areas in the defence domain such as space, AI and cyber,” an External Affairs Ministry statement said.

Also Read | Punjab Ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Inderbir Singh Nijjar Pay Surprise Visit to Sewa Kendra in Ludhiana.

In a separate statement, John Supple, the spokesman for the US Department of Defense said the officials of the two countries also reviewed progress toward operationalizing major bilateral initiatives on information-sharing, defense industrial cooperation, and joint service engagements to support combined, multi-domain operations.

“They committed to launching an inaugural Emerging Defense Capabilities Dialogue later this fall, as the two sides expand cooperation in new domains such as space, cyber, artificial intelligence, and other defense technology areas,” Supple said.

At the 5th India-US Maritime Security Dialogue (MSD), held here on Thursday, officials discussed the developments in the global maritime domain, bilateral maritime cooperation endeavors, regional support initiatives and collaborative efforts such as Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness, the MEA statement said.

“They affirmed their shared desire to enhance maritime security internationally and strengthen cooperation towards a free, open and inclusive maritime order that would support security, inclusive growth and prosperity,” it said.

During the MSD, the US and Indian officials discussed ways to expand collaboration both bilaterally and within multilateral networks, including with Australia, Japan, and European partners, Supple said.

“They identified new opportunities to coordinate capacity-building activities in South and Southeast Asia, deepen logistics cooperation, and drive forward high-end Navy-to-Navy cooperation to address challenges, including in the undersea domain,” Supple said,

The Indian delegation to the MSD comprised Sandeep Arya, Additional Secretary (Disarmament & International Security Affairs), Vani Rao, Additional Secretary (Americas), Ministry of External Affairs and Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Secretary (Maritime &Systems), Ministry of Defence.

The US delegation was led by Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu and Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, Ely Ratner.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, the dialogues also provided an opportunity to discuss regional issues pertaining to South Asia, Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific.

“The two sides agreed to remain engaged with the objective of further enhancing the depth and substance of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the MEA statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)