Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that India had made a strong recovery after the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic and was on course to become one of the three top global economies of the world by 2047.

"India is the fastest growing economy...A reshaped economic recovery is happening after the Covid-19 pandemic. By 2047, India will be among the top three economies of the world," Singh said at an event at the Lucknow University here.

To achieve the goal to make India among the top three economies in the world by 2047, the Defence Minister said, all efforts are being made by the Central government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target is to set India among the top three economies of the world, and we (the Central government) have been taking each and every step to achieve the goal in this direction."

Singh said India has achieved an export target of USD 418 billion this year. Singh said the world did not take India as seriously on international fora earlier. "Now, the credibility of India has increased."

"Earlier, India's stance on world affairs was not taken seriously. But today, India has reached a level where the world listens to us carefully," he said. "If someone tries to hurt India's honour, then we have the power to deal with it."

"If you look at history, India is such a country which has never tried to attack any country or acquire their land," he said. The Minister said there should be social welfare departments in educational institutes.

"Social Work department should be incorporated in education institutes so that it could be connected to the society," said Singh.

Noting that he felt honoured while participating in events linked to freedom fighters, Singh said "We have got freedom. But, it was not the only dream of our freedom fighters. They wanted such a free India which is determined, strong and prosperous."

Reminiscing how the decision to carry out cross-LoC surgical strikes was taken at an emergency meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after terrorists attacked Uri army camp, Singh said Indian Special Forces carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launchpads along the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016.

Referring to the Galwan Valley face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers, the Minister said, "We should proud of our soldiers how they showed exemplary courage during the India-China face-off. The whole country should proud of our forces." (ANI)

