Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 12 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said India will be free of those who talk of Congress-free country.

Briefing media persons in Udaipur on the eve of the Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir, Gehlot said, "The country is passing through a critical period. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Beant Singh were martyred. But today, the people in power ask what happened in the last 70 years. India will be free of those who talk of Congress-free country."

The Chief Minister further alleged that Centre is using central agencies for political vendetta.

"Strange things are happening. ED and CBI enter houses and do not leave for 7 days. Congress leaders and workers will come out strongly. The countrymen are worried, they believe in the Congress, this 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' is not ordinary. Congress will have to give a new message from this Chintan Shivir to the people of the country. The party will come up with a new 'Sankalp' from this Chintan shivir and then reach out to the people," added Gehlot.

Congress 'Chintan Shivir' is being held in Udaipur from May 13 to 15 and around 400 Congress leaders will participate. Sonia Gandhi said efforts have been made to ensure balanced representation.

The party will hold discussions on political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth and organizational issues and adopt Udaipur Nav Sankalp.

The Chintan Shivir is being held in the backdrop of the party's drubbing in the elections to five state assemblies earlier this year. The party has witnessed several electoral losses in the elections held in the past eight years. Congress has also seen the exit of some of its prominent faces. (ANI)

