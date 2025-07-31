New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Indian telecom equipment exports to the US will remain competitive even after imposition of additional tariffs, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

According to official data, telecom equipment worth about Rs 85,000 crore have been produced under the PLI scheme, of which equipment worth Rs 16,000 crore have been exported to various countries.

Also Read | Starlink Gets Launch Approval: Elon Musk's Company Granted License To Launch Satellite Internet Service in India, Says Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"We will remain competitive," Scindia said when asked about the impact of the proposed US tariff on telecom equipment export.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by retailers' body CAIT on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the first cellular call in India.

Also Read | 'Samosa' Issue in Parliament: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Speaks on Samosa Size in Lok Sabha, Urges Law To Regulate Food Prices Across Hotels, Restaurants, and Dhabas (Watch Video).

According to government and industry sources, Indian electronics industry has around two weeks' breather from the proposed tariffs due to the pending review of a key section that covers technologies under the ongoing bilateral negotiations.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty for buying military equipment and crude oil from Russia.

"Section 232, which covers electronics and technology products, is expected to come up for review after two weeks. When the US had imposed basic 10 per cent duty, then also technology products were exempted due to pending review of Section 232. This is the position as of now. We don't know what will (happen) after two weeks," a government source said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)