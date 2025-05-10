New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): A day after its attempts to target Indian cities, civilian infrastructure and some military targets were repelled, Pakistan continued to escalate tensions with India with its drones intercepted by Indian Armed Forces amid blackouts in Akhnoor, Pathankot, Rajouri and Nagrota.

Heavy artillery fire and explosions were heard in Samba. Explosions were heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Akhnoor.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged people to stay off streets, ignore rumours and not spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories.

"Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," he said in a post on X.

"It's my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories and we will get through this together," he added.

Red streaks were seen and explosions were heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Rajouri

India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Nagrota

A Blackout has been enforced in Akhnoor and Udhampur region of Jammu and Kashmir; Ambala and Panchkula area of Haryana.The blackout are also enforced in Firozpur of Punjab and Jaisalmer of Rajasthan.

At a joint media briefing, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh said that on May 8 night, Pakistan military carried out multiple violations of Indian airspace along the entire western border with an intent to target military infrastructure. Pakistan military also resorted to firing of heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control.

Along the International Border and Line of Control, drone intrusions were attempted from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations with approximately 300 to 400 drones. Indian Armed Forces brought down a number of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means.

"The possible purpose of these large-scale aerial intrusions were to test the AD systems and gather intelligence," she said.

Forensic examination of the drone debris is being undertaken. Preliminary reports suggest them to be of Asisguard Songar drone of Turkey. Later in the night, an armed UAV of Pakistan attempted to target Bathinda military station, which was detected and neutralized.

In response to the Pakistani attack, armed drones were launched at four air defence sites in Pakistan. One of the drones was able to destroy an AD radar.

Vyomika Singh said Pakistan also carried out artillery shelling across the Line of Control using heavy-calibre artillery guns and armed drones at Tangdhar, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Akhnoor and Udhampur in J&K area, which resulted in some losses and injuries to Indian Army personnel. Pakistan Army also suffered major losses in Indian retaliatory fire.

"Additionally, Pakistan's irresponsible behaviour again came to the fore. Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite it launching a failed unprovoked drone and missile attack on 7th May at 0830 hours in the evening. Pakistan is using civil airliners as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift Air Defence response. This is not safe for the unsuspecting civil airliners, including the international flights, which were flying near IB between India and Pakistan," she said.

"The screenshot which I showed, and which we shall share with you, it shows the data of the application Flightradar24 during a high air defence situation in the Punjab sector. As you have seen, the airspace on the Indian side is absolutely devoid of civil air traffic due to our declared closure. However, there are civil airlines flying the air route between Karachi and Lahore. Amongst the other civil aircraft that you can see, we have highlighted an aircraft, which is Airbus 320, of Flynas Aviation, which originated from Dammam at 1750 Hrs and landed later at Lahore at 2110 Hrs in the night," she added.

Vyomika Singh said that the Indian Air Force demonstrated considerable restraint in its response, thus ensuring safety of international civil carrier. (ANI)

