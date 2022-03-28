New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Airports across India will see 33.81 crore passengers in 2022-23, 69.35 per cent more than the current financial year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

A total of 19.96 crore passengers travelled through the airports in the country during 2021-22, the minister said in his reply to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

In 2020-21, the number of passengers who travelled through the airports in the country was 11.53 crore, he added.

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indian aviation sector began from March 2020 onwards.

Before the pandemic, in 2019-20, Indian airports saw 34.1 crore passengers travel through them.

