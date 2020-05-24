India News | Indian Army Assist Stranded Commuters on NH-44 After Landslide in Ramban

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday assisted a large number of stranded commuters on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in Ramban district after it was blocked due to heavy landslide.

Nearly 700 vehicles were stranded. The Army immediately reached the spot with a Medical Team and also provided stranded people with tea and food.

"Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was blocked for hours due to heavy landslide in Panthal, Ramban District yesterday; nearly 700 vehicles were stranded. Army immediately reached the spot with a Medical Team. Stranded people were provided with first-aid, tea and food," Defence PRO said. (ANI)

