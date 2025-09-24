Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Indian Army on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in the Brinal forest area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

As per the Indian Army, the hideout was blasted. Gas cylinder and other materials were recovered from the spot.

Search underway in the area, the Army said.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier on September 20, an encounter broke out in the Seoj Dhar area, located on the boundary between Bhaderwah and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the encounter broke out around 8 p.m. on Friday night when alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with a group of terrorists in the region.

In a post on X, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Jammu, Anand Jain, said, "On actionable intelligence, contact established with terrorists at Seoj Dhar. Encounter in progress. Joint teams of SOG-JKP and the Indian Army on the ground." (ANI)

